Florida plastic surgeon Dr. Tomasz Kosowski linked to murder of missing lawyer Steve Cozzi

A Florida plastic surgeon is accused of killing a missing lawyer after the person vanished on a rest room smash at his regulation company, which represents defendants being sued via the alleged killer.

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, used to be arrested and charged with the murder of legal professional Steven Cozzi Saturday after the Tampa-based lawyer used to be final observed Tuesday at his process, Blanchard Law, in accordance to Largo police.

Cozzi’s frame has but to be discovered, however swimming pools of blood have been exposed in a rest room at paintings, in accordance to government.

The sufferer’s pockets, telephone and keys have been additionally left in the back of within the regulation place of job, in addition to his automotive within the automobile parking space.

“During the investigation, there was a strong chemical odor in the men’s bathroom of the office and small drops of blood,” Largo police said in a statement. “A subsequent forensics investigation revealed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom.”

Jake Blanchard, the company’s managing spouse, told WFLA final week that Cozzi, 41, went to the toilet throughout paintings Tuesday, and hasn’t been observed since.

Steve Cozzi went to the toilet throughout paintings and used to be by no means observed once more, in accordance to his regulation company’s managing spouse. Pinellas County Sheriff/Facebook

His boss reported him missing and the place of job foyer temporarily become a criminal offense scene.

A suspicious particular person and automotive have been observed across the regulation place of job, and a seek of Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs house discovered proof that linked him to the murder, police stated, despite the fact that additional information used to be no longer but disclosed.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski’s former employer, the Laufer Institute for Plastic Surgery, and colleagues in a lawsuit he lodged in opposition to them 4 years in the past and continues to be dragging on.

A seek of Tomasz Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs house traced again proof that linked him to the murder, in accordance to police. Pinellas County Sheriff/Facebook

The 2019 lawsuit claims the lady who used to be assigned via the plastic surgical treatment team to deal with Kosowski’s insurance coverage billing didn’t report claims and lied to his sufferers — costing the surgeon tens of hundreds of greenbacks and main to damaging critiques on-line.

“Dr. K’s promising young career has essentially been obliterated” via the lady’s movements, Kosowski’s lawsuit contends. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

He started with the Laufer Institute in 2016 prior to leaving in 2018 and beginning his personal observe.

The physician used to be in Pinellas County Jail on Sunday on a first-degree murder rate.

He used to be the category president when he attended the clinical faculty at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, the Tampa Bay Times reported, mentioning a news unencumber from when he used to be employed at Laufer.

The news unencumber additionally reportedly described Kosowski as an “innovative and accomplished plastic surgeon … who understands the art and science of the human body and how to redefine beauty for each and every patient.”

With Post wires











