Florida plastic surgeon charged with murder after attorney goes missing: “Our greatest fears were realized”

A Tampa-area plastic surgeon has been charged with murder, accused of killing a attorney lacking since ultimate week from a company that represents former co-workers the physician has been suing in a trade dispute.

Largo police arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski on a first-degree murder price on Saturday within the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, who used to be ultimate observed Tuesday at Blanchard Law, the company the place he labored.

Steve Cozzi



Police mentioned Sunday that whilst Cozzi’s frame has now not been discovered, they have got proof that he used to be killed via Kosowski.

They mentioned Cozzi’s pockets, telephone and keys were discovered within the regulation place of work alongside with a vital quantity of blood in the toilet. They say a suspicious individual and automotive were observed on the place of work, main them to Kosowski. A seek of the physician’s Tarpon Springs house discovered proof that ended in his arrest, police mentioned. They didn’t elaborate.

Kosowski, 44, who goes via “Dr. K,” used to be being held with out bail on Sunday on the Pinellas County Jail. Court and prison data don’t point out if he has employed an attorney.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski’s former employer and associates in a lawsuit he filed in opposition to them 4 years in the past and is ongoing. Jake Blanchard, the company’s fundamental spouse, didn’t in an instant reply Sunday to an electronic mail and speak to message in the hunt for remark.

This photograph supplied via the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office displays Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who used to be arrested on a first-degree murder price, March 25, 2023, via Largo Police, in Florida. / AP



In the lawsuit, Kosowski mentioned he started operating for Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016, most commonly doing breast reconstruction surgical procedure. He mentioned the girl Laufer Institute assigned to do his insurance coverage billing did not document claims and lied to his sufferers, costing him tens of hundreds of bucks and leading to unfavorable evaluations of him to be posted on-line.

“Dr. K’s promising young career has essentially been obliterated” via the girl’s movements, Kosowski lawsuit says. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

He left Laufer Institute in 2018 and had arrange his personal observe. Laufer Institute didn’t in an instant go back a choice in the hunt for remark Sunday.

Kosowski’s neighbors told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV that he used to be a pleasant man and mentioned he used to be very conversational when he went to group purposes. They mentioned they were surprised via the news.

Michael Montgomery, who says he’s Cozzi’s husband, posted a message on Facebook Sunday, announcing Cozzi used to be “stolen” from us.

“Today, our greatest fears were realized,” he wrote. “My husband and best friend was stolen from us.”

In a next post, Montgomery wrote: “We are going to get Justice.”

The St. Petersburg Bar Association additionally posted on Facebook about Cozzi.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those close to Steve — both personally and professionally,” they wrote.