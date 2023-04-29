Florida officer critically wounded after being shot by man who fled traffic stop: sheriff

Officials reported that a man in Jacksonville, Florida who sped away from a traffic stop last week shot and critically wounded a sheriff’s officer before killing himself following a standoff at his home.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning, leaving Officer Malik Daricaud, 25, in “tenuous condition” and “fighting for his life.”

The officers contacted Tyliko Maduro’s mother when no one answered the door at his home, Waters said, describing the body cam footage. She agreed to come over and approached the front door with one officer, while another was stationed around the corner of the house and Daricaud stayed a few feet back.

After knocking and yelling, “hello,” she unlocked and pushed open the door. A dog came out the door, and a volley of shots rang out, with Daricaud falling backwards and collapsing onto the ground, Waters said.

The other officers and Maduro’s mother were not injured, as reported by the Florida Times-Union.

According to the sheriff, Maduro was armed with a semiautomatic rifle, but no shots were fired by the officers. Maduro had been stopped on March 19 for running a red light and fled from officers. They did not pursue him because he was only stopped for the traffic offense, the sheriff said.

On Sunday, the officers went to the home to follow up, but “I believe all they were going to do was ask some questions. They weren’t going to kick his door down. There was no probable cause for that,” Waters said.

Neither officer had their guns drawn, but the other officer had his Taser out as a precaution, the sheriff said. A SWAT team came to the home, and residents were asked to shelter in place for much of the morning.

Maduro had no convictions on his record or any other indications of potential violence, according to Waters. “It’s hard to explain what’s in someone’s mind when they do something like that,” he said.

Waters said he visited Daricaud at the hospital and was able to speak with him. Daricaud is married and has young children, and he was in a lot of pain during the visit. “The way it was explained to us, he was still in a really tenuous situation, and we’re just hoping he makes a full recovery,” Waters said.