Florida NAACP moves towards initiating a travel advisory for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — It’s what assists in keeping Florida going; tourism. Visit Florida mentioned 137.6 million other folks visited right here in 2022, essentially the most ever. In 2021, tourism introduced $101.9 billion greenbacks into the state’s financial system.

“Florida is a nice place to be. You got your beaches, you got your tourists, you see people all over the world,” mentioned Gregory Franklin as he strolled the Tampa Riverwalk.

But the Florida State Chapter of the NAACP has its points of interest set on hitting the state the place it hurts maximum.

“We are letting our voices be heard, and we are just letting people know that we’re not gonna take it. We’re not just gonna sit still. We’re gonna stand up and we’re gonna fight. And when we fight, we win,” mentioned Hillsborough County Chapter President Yvette Lewis.

Over the weekend, the Florida State NAACP unanimously voted to invite the NAACP National Board to factor a travel advisory. The advisory would ask other folks to forego visiting and shifting to the light state.

“Saying you don’t want AP African American Studies here because they have certain topics in it, certain categories, certain words in it. You don’t want companies to have the word diversity, equity and inclusion because it has institutional racism in their policy. You know, it takes us back. And we’ve been fighting so hard,” Lewis mentioned.

This is not the primary time a team has driven for a travel advisory or boycott.

The NAACP issued a boycott of South Carolina in 1999 over the accomplice flag being flown on the state’s capitol development. It used to be lifted 15 years after the flag got here down. However, that ban price the state just about 20 years of NCAA tournaments, championships, and bowl video games.

In Indiana, a 2015 boycott of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act price the state greater than $60 million greenbacks as organizers of meetings and different occasions selected to talk over with different places, in step with Forbes.

To customer Gregory Franklin, this travel advisory may just yield the similar consequence.

“I think it could change in a way where it would, I believe the state will lose money,” he mentioned.

Lewis sees this as the chance to look alternate in Tallahassee.

“My hope is that they will roll back some of their thoughts, their ideas and some of these bills that target a specific race,” she mentioned.

The NAACP National Board reconvenes in May. That is the earliest they’re going to be capable of speak about the travel advisory.