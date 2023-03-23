Thursday, March 23, 2023
Florida murder suspect spotted in metro Atlanta evades Fulton deputies

Drequan Hakeem Humes, 19, of Miami Gardens, Florida, used to be noticed through Fulton County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night time using an allegedly stolen automobile in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported. Deputies attempted to tug Humes over, however he sped away and led them on a brief chase, consistent with the news station.

The chase ended when Humes crashed into every other automobile close to the intersection of Cascade Road and Pollard Drive, Channel 2 reported. Humes and an unidentified girl jumped out of the automobile and ran away, the news station mentioned, and deputies have been not able to catch them.

