Florida man with AK-47 threatens police in social media video; arrested: authorities

A man has been charged for posting a threatening video on his social media account aimed at Miami-Dade Police officers. Vernon E. Kelson, 22, posted the video on his Instagram page, @Getbackgan.Hank, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. In the video, Kelson was holding a rifle outside the passenger seat window while in a moving car and repeatedly threatening police officers.

Miami-Dade Police officials found and arrested Kelson on Tuesday and he faces multiple charges, including written threats to kill or cause bodily harm, displaying a firearm while committing a felony, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez released a statement regarding the incident after Kelson’s arrest, stating that he will not tolerate anyone who threatens law enforcement officers and that all resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be used to bring such individuals to justice.

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Jail

