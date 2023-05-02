Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Florida man wanted in homicide dies in crash while fleeing police, officials say

A man wanted for homicide has died after police say he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop. Port Orange police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop for Montrail Johnson just after midnight on Thursday at Nova Road and Madeline Avenue. They say that’s when Johnson fled in his blue Honda into South Daytona and eventually crashed in the parking lot of John’s Appliance on Beville Road.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.A man wanted for homicide has died after police say he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop.

Port Orange police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop for Montrail Johnson just after midnight on Thursday at Nova Road and Madeline Avenue. They say that’s when Johnson fled in his blue Honda into South Daytona and eventually crashed in the parking lot of John’s Appliance on Beville Road.

He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona where he was pronounced dead.

Port Orange police say Johnson had an open warrant for first-degree premeditated homicide, but did not release any other details.

Anyone has any further information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt Mialki at (386) 506-5849.

