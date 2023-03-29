Florida man sentenced in connection to gas station skimming scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Attorney’s Office experiences the sentencing of Yuny Hurtado Rodriguez, 34 of Florida. Rodriguez used to be sentenced to 57 months in jail on March 29 for his position in development skimming gadgets designed to scouse borrow gas station buyer information.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office experiences Rodriguez admitted that between April 2016 and July 2019, he conspired with others to dedicate get right of entry to software fraud conspiracy through development skimming gadgets designed to scouse borrow gas station buyer information. Rodriguez and others put in the ones gadgets within gas pumps in Albany, Broome, Montgomery counties, and in other places. They would then use the amassed information to create fraudulent credit and debit playing cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office explains the fraudulent playing cards had been used to download cash orders, present playing cards, money, and different issues of price.

As a part of his plea settlement, Rodriguez agreed to be matter to a forfeiture cash judgment in the volume of $606,000. Senior United States District Judge Sharpe imposed a three-year time period of supervised unencumber on Rodriguez to apply his time period of incarceration.