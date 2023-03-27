Florida man sentenced after boarding flight with suitcase full of drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been sentenced to a number of years in federal jail after touring on a airplane with a suitcase full of drugs ultimate yr.

- Advertisement -

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Rashid James-Wooten, 29, previously of Florida, used to be sentenced for ownership with intent to distribute fentanyl.





U.S. Attorney Kevin R. Ritz mentioned in courtroom that on Sept. 8, 2021, detectives with the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit gained information that “narcotics were possibly on a flight from Los Angeles to Memphis.”

- Advertisement - Florida highschool instructor arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl



After receiving this news, investigators used a drug-sniffing canine, which led government to a “positive alert” on a suitcase that belonged to James-Wooten.

When investigators searched the suitcase, they discovered 996 grams of fentanyl, 4,472 grams of methamphetamine, and 1,200 grams of marijuana. James-Wooten used to be taken into custody after he went to luggage declare about his “lost luggage.”

- Advertisement -

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James-Wooten pled responsible to the offense.

On March 23, United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. sentenced him to 6 years of federal jail time. In addition to his six-year sentence, James-Wooten can even need to serve 3 years of supervised unencumber.

This case used to be investigated by way of the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Memphis Airport Police, and the United States Customs and Border Protection.