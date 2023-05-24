Florida man Kobie Jenkins charged with Pensacola attempted homicide

On Wednesday morning, a man recognized as Kobie Jenkins Sr. used to be arrested for allegedly taking pictures a girl whilst she used to be seated in her automobile within the 7200 block of Lillian Highway. According to a post at the Facebook web page of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Jenkins Sr. used to be taken into custody for attempted homicide, whilst the feminine sufferer used to be rushed to a close-by clinical facility after being found out via deputies with obvious gunshot accidents.

{A photograph} of the crime scene introduced a bullet hollow within the girl’s windshield. It used to be additionally disclosed that Jenkins Sr. used to be sought after for 2 separate offenses, which might be addressed whilst he’s in detention.

There used to be no additional information equipped concerning the incident, and it’s unknown whether or not the suspect and sufferer had a prior dating.