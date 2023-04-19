Florida man, Houston woman sentenced for PPP loan scheme

A Houston woman and Florida guy convicted of orchestrating a PPP loan scheme that stole hundreds of thousands from the federal government will spend a number of years in federal jail.
U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced the 2 co-conspirators 3 months after each pleaded responsible to conspiracy to devote twine fraud regarding the scheme that defrauded the U.S. of COVID-related crisis loan finances. The two carried out the scheme from April 1, 2020, till or about August 25, 2021, in keeping with court docket paperwork.
