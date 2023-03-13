Florida man charged after shots fired at Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida man is going through fees of wanton endangerment and ownership with intent after police say he fired at least six shots at every other man at the Days Inn in Clarksburg on Saturday.

Police answered to a decision for shots fired at the hotel. They had been informed that the suspect fled the realm in a white truck, in line with a prison grievance. Investigators at the scene say they discovered two bullet holes within the sufferer’s automobile and 4 bullet holes within the wall of the Days Inn. One of the rounds traveled in the course of the wall and into one of the crucial hotel rooms, which was once rented out however unoccupied at the time, the grievance stated. No accidents had been reported.

Caine Vanhorn

It was once a Bridgeport Police officer who noticed a truck matching the outline and initiated a forestall. The driving force, recognized as Caine Vanhorn, 37, of Lake Wales, Florida, threw one thing out of the window prior to preventing in a close-by parking space.

An unloaded 9mm handgun dropped out of the automobile after he stopped, in line with the grievance. The officer used Ok-9 Ion to accomplish a free-air sniff of the truck, and the canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. A marijuana joint was once discovered within the heart console and the article that have been thrown from the automobile previous was once positioned. It was once a black bag with a plastic baggie inside of, which had a crystal-like substance inside of.

It later examined certain for methamphetamine, and weighed roughly 11 grams, in line with the grievance.

Investigators say that the sufferer was once a subordinate worker of Vanhorn’s and that Vanhorn admitted to firing the shots at him, claiming that the man had hit him within the face.

Vanhorn is charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and ownership with intent to distribute methamphetamine.