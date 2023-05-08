Florida man arrested after toddler in his care takes drugs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In Pinellas County, a 30-year-old man is dealing with fees of getting a toddler below his care eat drugs on Friday afternoon at a house.

According to an arrest affidavit, at round 5:23 PM, a toddler, who used to be being taken care of through Kane Thompson, discovered a small jewellery bag that contained a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines within the house. The kid then ingested the drugs, ensuing in an instantaneous overdose. The kid used to be later admitted to the health facility.

The affidavit signifies that the bag of narcotics extracted from the toddler’s mouth examined certain for fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The police found out that Thompson used to be coping with a drug habit and that there have been extra narcotics within the home, together with extra fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The affidavit additionally states that the toddler’s well being has stepped forward since then.

Thompson has been charged with forget of a kid with nice physically hurt.