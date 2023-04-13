Florida Legislature Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban

MIAMI — Florida lawmakers voted to ban abortions after six weeks of being pregnant on Thursday, culminating a fast effort via elected Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis to grow to be the state to one of the crucial restrictive within the nation.

Mr. DeSantis, a most probably 2024 Republican presidential contender, has indicated he’ll signal the new ban, which might finish Florida’s long-held position as a vacation spot for ladies from around the Deep South in search of abortions and drive them to commute additional, to states comparable to North Carolina or Illinois, for care.

In the six months after the Supreme Court overturned the federal proper to abortion closing 12 months, no state noticed a better building up within the selection of prison abortions carried out every month than Florida, in step with a record launched on Tuesday.

“For the past 50 years, we’ve had a culture grow in this nation — a culture of abortion for any reason at anytime,” State Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers Republican, mentioned prior to the 70-40 vote. “Today we lead. Today we stand for life. We stand with mothers, and we stand with Florida families. And by your vote today, we change the culture of abortion to a culture of life.”