Florida is the con capital of the civilized world – Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to new numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida is amongst the most sensible states the place individuals are being ripped off through rising scams, schemes, and frauds annually, costing households billions of greenbacks – cementing Florida’s recognition as the con capital of the civilized world.

Ben Becker, a reporter for Action News Jax, has been reporting on individuals who attempt to take your hard earned cash for nearly a decade. He discovered that individuals are falling for the similar crimes however with other, extra subtle schemes.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to John Breyault of the National Consumers League, Becker discovered that “scams have been supercharged by technology…that allows money to be transferred in an instant and irreversibly, making this a better time than any other in history to be a scammer.”

According to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Report, Florida ranked 2d in the United States, with 42,792 sufferers who misplaced $844 million – trailing most effective California in each classes.

The FBI’s most sensible 5 cyber-related crimes of 2022 have been:

- Advertisement -

– Phishing (300,497 sufferers)

– Personal knowledge breach (58,589 sufferers)

– Non-payment/non-delivery scams (51,679 sufferers)

- Advertisement -

– Extortion (39,416 sufferers)

– Tech improve scams (32,538 sufferers)

INVESTIGATES: Veterans pressured to look ahead to hours in lengthy traces at NAS Jax pharmacy

Red Flags to identify:

1. Unsolicited: The scammers touch you through telephone, electronic mail, or knock in your entrance door.

2. Untraceable bills: They need you to pay with a present card, cash order, twine, or Zelle.

3. Urgency: It has to occur now. It’s time-sensitive.

As reported through AARP, dozens of Keto tablet scams were reported, with some sufferers shedding greater than $1,000. This took place to Harry Zemon in 2021.

Zemon signed up pondering he was once getting a loose pattern bottle of Keto weight loss supplements, however as a substitute, he misplaced $200 from his checking account that he concept was once most effective going for use for postage charges.

Action News Jax first reported in March that the Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on junk mail textual content messages with new laws for telecom firms to dam textual content messages from suspicious resources, together with telephone numbers that seem to be “invalid, unallocated, or unused.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

What to do:

As John Breyault suggests, “all too often in our society, we think of people who fall victim to fraud to be partially blamed for themselves. When in reality they’re victims of multinational crime.” He recommends the usage of right kind cyber hygiene, like no longer clicking on suspicious hyperlinks and no longer the usage of the similar passwords for more than one accounts.

Furthermore, the Duval County Clerk of Courts provides a belongings fraud alert device that is helping customers observe their non-public or trade identify and notifies them when a report is recorded in Duval County beneath that identify.

The base line: if it kind of feels too excellent to be true, it almost definitely is.

Click right here to obtain the loose Action News Jax news and climate apps, click on right here to obtain the Action News Jax Now app in your sensible TV and click on right here to circulation Action News Jax reside.