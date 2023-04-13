Florida House passes 6-week abortion ban, expected to be signed by governor

The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday handed a six-week abortion ban that might substitute the state’s 15-week ban. The invoice now heads to the governor’s table for his signature.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mentioned he would sign a six-week ban will have to it be despatched to his table.

The ban would restrict all abortions after six weeks of being pregnant, earlier than most girls know they’re pregnant. The ban makes exceptions for when the lady’s lifestyles or well being is in danger and circumstances of rape or incest, underneath sure stipulations. Even with its present ban in position, Florida has fewer restrictions when put next to within reach states.

- Advertisement - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an match, April 6, 2023, in Hillsdale, Mich. Chris Dumond/Getty Images

The invoice passed by a vote of 70 to 40. It handed within the Senate ultimate week.

- Advertisement -

There are 4 stipulations by which physicians may give abortions underneath the ban.

To supply abortion care underneath the regulation’s exceptions, two physicians would have to certify in writing that the termination of the being pregnant is vital to save the lady’s lifestyles or avert a significant possibility of considerable and irreversible bodily impairment of a significant physically serve as of the pregnant lady, in accordance to the regulation. This does now not together with mental stipulations.

If two physicians don’t seem to be to be had, one doctor would have to certify in writing that there’s a clinical necessity for the professional emergency clinical process to save the pregnant lady’s lifestyles or avert irreversible bodily impairment of a significant physically serve as and certify every other doctor isn’t to be had for session, the regulation states.

- Advertisement -

Abortions will even be accredited in circumstances the place the being pregnant has now not improved to the 3rd trimester and two physicians certify in writing that the fetus has a deadly fetal abnormality, in accordance to the regulation.

The fourth situation in accordance to the regulation by which physicians may give abortions is that if the being pregnant is on account of rape or incest and the gestational age of the fetus is no more than 15 weeks, as made up our minds by a doctor. At the time the lady schedules or arrives for her abortion appointment, she will have to supply a replica of a restraining order, police document, clinical file or different court docket order or documentation proving that she is a sufferer of rape or incest.

Physicians will be required to document incidents of rape or incest in minors to the central abuse hotline, in accordance to the regulation.

Only physicians will be allowed to supply abortion services and products.

Anyone who plays or actively participates in an abortion out of doors those laws commits a criminal of the 3rd diploma. If the abortion ends up in the dying of the lady, the crime turns into a second-degree criminal.

Supporters of abortion rights march alongside the Eau Gallie Causeway, April 8, 2023, throughout the “Shove Your 6-Week Ban” rally, in Brevard, Fla. Florida Today by the use of USA Today Network

Abortion tablets will have to additionally be dispensed in individual by physicians, prohibiting abortions over telehealth visits and prohibiting the supply of abortion tablets by mail. Physicians will have to additionally be bodily found in the similar room as the lady when the termination of being pregnant is carried out or when allotting abortion tablets.

The ban would move into impact if the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week ban, which is being challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights and different teams.

“Across the country, pregnant people are being pushed to the brink of death because they can’t get an abortion,” Elisabeth Smith, director of state coverage and advocacy on the Center for Reproductive Rights, mentioned in a observation. “Yet Florida lawmakers have rushed this dangerous ban through the legislature with no concern for their citizens and how it will harm them. This bill threatens to end abortion almost entirely amid a growing public health crisis. If this ban takes effect, Floridians would be stranded in a vast abortion desert and forced to travel over 1,000 miles to get an abortion.”

“No one should have to face that, and many people will not be able to make that journey,” Smith added.

New information shared with FiveThirtyEight signifies that over 66,000 people couldn’t get an abortion of their house state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade ultimate June. Florida, alternatively, surged in abortions within the wake of the ruling with other people from different Southern states visiting, in accordance to the information.

In anticipation of the ban passing, abortion suppliers within the Florida advised ABC News they have noticed a flood of sufferers from different states.

“Literally every clinic session we are seeing patients from other states. Every time I’m in the health center, there is a patient — at least one if not multiple — from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, all over the Southeast, who traveled hundreds of miles to get their health care,” Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran advised ABC News.

In flip, it is created a domino impact the place girls in Florida are not able to get appointments of their house state.

“That means that patients in those centers are having to travel,” Prabhakaran mentioned. “They’re not able to access care in a timely way in their own communities. So, then they’re having to travel further south to access care in Florida.”

ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this document.