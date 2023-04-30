Florida House backs concealed weapons change

article - Advertisement -

The House in Florida has approved a measure allowing the carrying of firearms without concealed-weapons licenses. This measure known as “constitutional carry” came with a 76-32 vote and warnings from Democrats that it could result in less safety. One of the main concerns was that current security measures, like background checks and firearms training, would be scrapped. Republicans countered that these could still be sought out, and that the Second Amendment doesn’t require a government “permission slip.” The measure now moves to the Senate, with critics highlighting its effect on public safety.

The legislation includes school safety funding for “hardening” school facilities and allowing private schools to participate in a controversial program involving armed “guardians” on campuses. However, the focus of the bill was the controversial concealed-weapons changes. While some supporters argued that the measures did not go far enough, others believed them to be too soft. The bill drew ire from House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, who criticized the proposed $25 fine for those without valid identification while carrying concealed weapons. The House vote on the bill came at the end of a week where several other high-profile bills had been passed.