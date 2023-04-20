Florida hit with gas shortage after severe weather, panic buying

Weather-related delays and panic-buying have resulted in a gas shortage in Southeast Florida.

Over 55% of gas stations in Miami/Fort Lauderdale and over 34% of gas stations in West Palm Beach had been with out gas as of Thursday morning, in line with GasBuddy, a gas-tracking database.

“We ask that you please only purchase gas when you absolutely need it,” mentioned Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference Wednesday morning out of doors a Shell gas station. “Overly stocking up on gas is creating an extra strain on the delivery system. In other words, there’s no need to panic.”

- Advertisement - Drivers stand in line seeking to get gas in Miami, Florida, on April 17, 2023. Due the new historic floods in South Florida, stations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County wrapped gas pump handles as their tanks emptied out. The heavy rains and the flooding disrupted the facility to transport gas from the Port Everglades to the native stations. Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA by way of Shutterstock

The shortage in Port Everglades, the place handiest nine of 12 gas terminals had been operating as of Thursday morning, is inflicting pressure at the Fort Lauderdale area. Some of the gas terminals on the port, that are privately owned and operated, had been impacted by means of the Apr. 12 flooding in Southeast Florida. The port is these days 70% operational and dispenses 9.1 million gallons of gas day by day, in line with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, further gas reserves are being despatched to deal with the problem. At the course of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is sending 1,000,000 gallons of gas to Southeast Florida, escorted by means of legislation enforcement and pulling gas from Port Canaveral and Tampa. Companies also are sending further gas provides from around the state and turning in to gas stations across the clock.

Most of the outages had been because of panic buying and no longer the elements, GasPal petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan mentioned.

“It’s very much similar to the Colonial Pipeline and the toilet paper run in 2020,” he mentioned. “People see something abnormal — lines and bags at gas stations — and it’s the fear of missing out on the supply of gasoline. Everyone fills everything up.”

- Advertisement -

In a video posted to Twitter, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio known as the location “crazy.”

“They keep saying it’s going to get better but it’s not,” the Republican mentioned. “They got to get this thing fixed. This is crazy.”

Both Democrats and allies of former President Donald Trump have criticized DeSantis’ reaction as insufficient.

“Remember when Florida governors used to respond to natural disasters and not flee the state?” Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a former gubernatorial candidate, tweeted Wednesday.

DeSantis held an match in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Jason Miller, a senior marketing consultant to Trump, shared a Newsweek article headlined “Ron DeSantis Under Pressure Over Florida Gas Shortage: ‘Where is He?'”

DeSantis’ administrative center hit again on the grievance, telling ABC News that “the state emergency response apparatus has been at work since the flooding occurred and continues in full swing responding to the needs of the localities as they are communicated to us.”

“The governor issued a state of emergency the day after the flooding occurred. And since then, Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has been activated to alleviate gas supply issues and ensure that no obstacles from the state keep companies in south Florida from keeping gas pumps stocked,” Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ press secretary, endured in a commentary to ABC News.

The American Automobile Association estimates that it’ll take a few week for the problem to transparent up.

-ABC News’ Jay O’Brien contributed to this file.