Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Florida Highway Patrol asks for the public’s information in Marion County hit-and-run investigation

By accuratenewsinfo
Silver Chevrolet Suburban concerned in the hit-and-run coincidence.

By Carissa Allen



Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the public’s assist looking for the silver Chevrolet Suburban concerned in a Marion County hit-and-run incident remaining week.

On Wednesday evening, alongside NE thirty first Street, a bicyclist was once touring west throughout NE Jacksonville Road as the automotive was once using south down the identical highway. The automotive driving force struck the bicyclist and fled.

Contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS to record any information about the driving force or the automobile.

