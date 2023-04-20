Florida high school vandalized with graffiti including racial slurs, deputies say

- Advertisement -

A high school in Florida was hit by vandals who spray-painted graffiti that included racial slurs, according to authorities.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Lake Mary High School was defaced sometime in the overnight hours. They believe four or five teens may be responsible for the damage near the school’s front entrance. The incident comes during LMHS Senior Week that concludes with the senior prom on Saturday. We spoke to some parents of Lake Mary High School students who were shocked to learn of the incident.

“I was just blown away with the fact that I really just walked into something like this,” said Akeya Bridges-Beyah.

Just steps from the front doors of LMHS was where Bridges-Beyah saw a racial slur painted in black on the ground. The graffiti was seen on other parts of the school as well including walls and pillars.

“It was vulgar language. It was racial slurs, the N-word,” said Bridges-Beyah.

Lake Mary High School was struck by vandals, according to officials, April 14, 2023.

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies said the graffiti also included explicit images.

“The words that they chose is beyond a prank,” said Bridges-Beyah. “It’s more so in the lines of kind of hate crime, because the language that they chose to use.”

Law enforcement expert Dave Benson tells FOX 35 News that any kind of vandalism like this must be taken seriously especially when hate speech is used.

“If you could tie it to a group or groups, that’s a big if, but if you can, it could be considered a hate crime, and chargers could be pursued,” said Benson.

Bensons said law enforcement will look at past behaviors of the suspects as well to see if there is a pattern of concerning behaviors.

“Our viewers need to understand that free speech is always allowed. Free speech in schools and on college campuses has a little more leeway because of the nature of the environment, but hate speech is never authorized,” Benson added.

Deputies are investigating this as a vandalism crime at the moment. School officials are asking students that know anything to come forward.