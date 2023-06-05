Florida girl who survived crash that killed parents and grandparents makes strides toward recovery – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A sad bus crash left Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia with horrific accidents each to her frame and mind. One yr later, the 13-year-old is making vital strides in her recovery at a health facility in Florida.

Cervantes-Garcia has accomplished many milestones, together with taking her first steps, a yr after shedding each her parents and grandparents in a brutal crash that befell whilst they had been vacationing in Mexico.

Her circle of relatives and family members shared that the ultimate one year were specifically difficult for Cervantes-Garcia. Her brother, Cruz Cervantes, printed that the circle of relatives’s pickup truck used to be struck head-on via a constitution bus, leaving Jasmin as the only survivor.

“Just the fact that she was able to hang in there, as bad as the accident was, that in itself is a miracle,” mentioned Cervantes.

Cervantes-Garcia suffered critical accidents everywhere her frame, together with critical mind accidents. She has been present process speech and bodily remedy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Just weeks in the past, she used to be in a position to take her first steps because the crash.

Michelle Schultz, the teenager’s bodily therapist, shared that there have been many cognitive and mobility stumbling blocks that Cervantes-Garcia had to triumph over.

Recently, Schultz hosted the yearly tournament for her group referred to as Landon’s Legacy. It is in reminiscence of her new child, who kicked the bucket because of untimely beginning.

During the development, kids with particular scientific wishes had been presented distinctive studies. This yr, as an example, 18 kids participated in a unique water-skiing tournament at Lake Seminole, together with Jasmin.

“Just seeing her come out of her shell these last few months — getting up out of a chair on her own, standing by herself, walking completely on her own — just within the last few months, it’s just been so awesome to see that,” mentioned Schultz.

The kids had been fitted with particular chairs welded on a wakeboard, and with assistance from two skilled water skiers on every aspect, they had been in a position to benefit from the water.

Jasmin loved her water snowboarding enjoy very a lot. Her brother, Cruz, mentioned that “she enjoyed it. She loved the air in her face and her getting wet.”

Cervantes-Garcia’s circle of relatives is taking on a daily basis because it comes. “She’s all smiles and hugs and kisses, so she’s doing good,” her brother mentioned.

The circle of relatives feels blessed that Jasmin remains to be with them and hope that her spirit will assist them thru this hard time.

