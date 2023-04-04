Florida execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

TALLAHASSEE — A man convicted of breaking right into a woman’s Florida Panhandle condominium and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be done subsequent month underneath a demise warrant signed Monday through Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Darryl B. Barwick’s execution is set for May 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the 3rd execution scheduled in Florida this yr after a destroy courting again to 2019. Donald Dillbeck used to be done in February, and (*37*) Bernard Gaskin is scheduled to obtain a deadly injection April 12.

The execution can be handiest the 5th underneath DeSantis, a some distance slower tempo than contemporary Florida governors — and forward of his broadly anticipated presidential marketing campaign.

According to courtroom information, Rebecca Wendt, 24, used to be sunbathing at her Panama City condominium advanced on March 31, 1986. When she ultimately returned to her condominium, investigators mentioned Barwick adopted her within and attacked her. Wendt’s sister, who additionally lived on the condominium, returned house later that evening and located Wendt’s frame wrapped in a blanket.

Investigators reported discovering bloody footprints and fingerprints in the house. Wendt’s bathing swimsuit gave the impression as despite the fact that anyone had attempted unsuccessfully to take away it, officers mentioned.

An post-mortem made up our minds that Wendt were stabbed 37 times. There used to be no proof of sexual attack, however scientific examiners reported discovering semen at the blanket she used to be wrapped in.

Barwick used to be arrested about two weeks after the slaying. He informed investigators he supposed to rob Wendt and handiest stabbed her after she resisted. Blood assessments confirmed that Barwick used to be inside of 2% of the inhabitants that can have left the semen at the blanket.

Barwick, 56, used to be discovered in charge of first-degree homicide in November 1986 and sentenced to demise two months later following the jury’s 9-3 advice. He used to be additionally convicted of armed housebreaking, tried sexual battery and armed theft.