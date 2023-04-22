Florida Drug Bust Nabs 4K Grams of Drugs, $245K – NBC 6 South Florida





On Friday, deputies arrested Conquistador Ray, a 46-year-old resident of Fort Pierce, at his house in St. Lucie County. Inside the place of dwelling, cops came upon over 4,500 grams of medication and greater than $245,000 in money. NBC associate WPTV-TV reported on his arrest and stated Ray additionally faces weapons-related fees after 8 weapons had been present in the house.

The Sheriff’s deputies bought a seek warrant for Ray’s place of dwelling the place they exposed over 4,100 grams of cocaine, 148 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), and 12 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, they came upon 220 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of molly.















WPTV-TV

Sheriff Ken Mascara mentioned the raid and Ray’s arrest in a Facebook post, declaring, “This was no small operation, given the large amount of drugs, weapons, and cash recovered…Some people will say that dealing drugs is a victimless crime; however, when you put drugs, weapons, and cash together, this is the perfect combination for violence in our community.”

Ray is a convicted felon with a historical past of irritated attack, serving 31 months in jail in Florida. He is recently being hung on a $153,000 bond.