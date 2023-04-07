Florida drivers charged in death of Pa. lawyer’s daughter

(WBRE/WYOU)— Two drivers concerned in the death of Ava Fellerman had been charged with vehicular murder.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office introduced two males concerned in a wrong-way crash that killed 20-year-old Ava Fellerman and two people on December 11, 2022, had been charged with vehicular murder.

Investigators stated Thomas Petry, 54 from Orange County FL, was once using into oncoming visitors on State Road 44 when he were given right into a head-on crash with Devin Perkins, 22 from New Smyrna Beach, FL.

Officials say Perkins’ passengers Ava Fellerman, Kyle Moser, and Alexandra Dulin all died because of this of accidents sustained in the crash.

Perkins was once using about 100 mph on the time of the crash consistent with investigators.

Petry may be being charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death for allegedly making an attempt to escape the scene.

Petry faces 3 counts of vehicular murder, 3 counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death, one depend of reckless using, and one depend of leaving a crash scene involving critical physically harm.

Perkins faces 3 counts of vehicular murder and one depend of reckless using.