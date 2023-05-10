Florida detective accused of falsifying sex crimes cases

A detective who has been with a South Florida sheriff’s company for almost 21 years is accused of falsifying information and shutting out sex crimes cases with no thorough investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A detective who has been with a South Florida sheriff’s company for almost 21 years is accused of falsifying information in a couple of cases and of threatening one sufferer with deportation.

Detective Demetrious Campbell, 48, was once arrested Tuesday on 9 counts of legit misconduct and one rely of extortion, the Broward Sheriff’s Office stated in a news unencumber. He was once suspended with out pay and remained within the Broward County Jail on Wednesday morning.

“Sex offenses are such heinous crimes to recover from because of the emotional and sometimes physical scars endured by victims that last for many years,” Sheriff Gregory Tony stated in a observation. “Failure to fully investigate such serious crimes is reprehensible and downright disgraceful.”

The investigation started when a sufferer known as the company’s sex crimes unit to invite about her case, the brand new unencumber stated, and Campbell informed his manager the sufferer was once uncooperative.

The sergeant reopened that case, and likewise reviewed Campbell’s recordsdata. He discovered 8 cases this 12 months and 25 in 2022 that have been categorized as “unfounded,” because of this all leads have been exhausted, proof was once reviewed and the investigator decided no crime befell.

Further investigation discovered 41 of the 99 sex crime and abuse cases Campbell investigated between October 2021 and March have been categorized as unfounded.

Nine girls have given sworn statements, together with person who stated Campbell threatened to have her deported. An investigation is continuous.

A legal professional who may just discuss on Campbell’s behalf was once no longer indexed on prison data.

However, Matt Cowart, president of the native bankruptcy of the International Union of Police Associations, informed the Miami Herald they are conscious of the costs.

“As with anyone accused of a crime, Campbell will have the opportunity to defend himself as the case progresses through the judicial system,” he stated.