Florida deputies searching for woman who went missing after car broke down a week ago

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they said has been missing for a week.

Theresa Hartley was last seen on March 10 on North Forest Road 88 near Lake Delancy. Deputies say she was with a friend in the woods when their vehicle broke down. Theresa was reportedly told to stay with the vehicle while her friend went for help.

When her friend returned, deputies say Theresa was not there.

“It is possible that she has a mental condition and may have become lost in the woods. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety at this time.”

Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to call 911.