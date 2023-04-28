Florida custodian who was locked in Orange County holding cell for days now suing security company

- Advertisement -

A 72-year-old Orange County custodian who was locked in a holding cell over a January 2023 weekend is suing the security company that provided services to the county courthouse.

Court records show that Libia Vargas De Dinas is suing Allied Universal Technology Services LLC alleging the company is responsible for her being locked in the cell for three days.

On Jan. 27, Dinas began her shift at 5 p.m. at the Orange County Courthouse. While she was cleaning a holding cell on the 23rd floor, the door closed behind her and automatically locked, court records state.

Dinas’s shift ended at 10 p.m. and the rest of the cleaning crew handed back all the keys, had their licenses returned, and left. Dinas’ lawyers allege that the security company’s employees were in charge of courthouse security throughout the entire weekend.

On Monday, Jan. 30, a sheriff’s deputy heard Dinas crying for help and was able to unlock the door to free her. The suit alleges that Dinas’, an insulin-dependent woman was trapped in the cell with no food from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 until 7 a.m. Monday Jan. 30.

Dinas’ is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.