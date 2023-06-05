Florida couple kept 5-year-old in cage, forced another child to drink boiling water, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — According to detectives, a Florida couple has been charged with dozens of counts for allegedly enticing in “a brutal pattern of child neglect, abuse and torture” of kids in their house.

The state of affairs began when Taylor B. Schaefer, 28, known as deputies after she had a “gut feeling” that her boyfriend, 32-year-old Shawn M. Stone, was once abusing her 5-year-old child. Deputies reported that she known as 911 to file the abuse after reviewing surveillance photos and verifying it.





The sheriff’s workplace mentioned that Stone punched, kicked and beat the child with a mop deal with for having an coincidence. Although he was once to begin with charged with annoyed child abuse, the investigation made up our minds that the abuse was once extra critical than concept.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Deputy arrested for alleged contraband

Surveillance movies showed the 5-year-old sufferer was once crushed and certain together with his fingers at the back of his again for hours, as proven in circumstances main up to the 911 name. “On another occasion, his legs, feet, arms and torso were bound for at least an hour while Stone stood over him,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

When Schaefer was once provide in the home, more than one recordings confirmed Stone beating an already injured child. Schaefer was once stuck on digital camera mopping up the world the place the child was once crushed with the mop deal with.

“Ultimately, the investigation revealed multiple recordings of the victim receiving beatings while Schaefer was present in the house, as well as several instances where he was visibly injured and limping in her presence, but received no care or medical attention,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

When the child was once taken to a sanatorium for remedy, nurses and docs came upon that the 5-year-old sustained visual accidents, inside accidents, and a fractured cranium. Detectives discovered from interviews and textual content messages that the couple kept the 5-year-old in a canine cage and starved him, along side forcing an older child to drink boiling water, spraying boiling water, and beating with more than one family items. The older child was once additionally mentioned to be a witness for the brutal abuse heaped at the 5-year-old.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Sheriff's Office on the lookout for lacking lady

Deputies reported {that a} 3rd child with “a serious medical condition” was once ignored and lacked suitable care or vitamin in addition to the abuse suffered through the primary two. During the investigation, the kids have been got rid of from the home on May 9.

The sheriff’s workplace has charged Stone with 23 further fees for “repeated acts of abuse and neglect” after concluding their investigation. Schaefer, however, faces 25 fees for no longer intervening or reporting circumstances of abuse. She was once taken into custody on Monday. The fees towards each companions vary from “aggravated child abuse, to child neglect, to false imprisonment, to failure to report child abuse, to conspiracy to commit those crimes, to evidence and witness tampering,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.