Florida City man accused of sexually abusing minors ages 9, 15

MIAMI – A 41-year-old man gave the impression in courtroom on Thursday dressed in a inexperienced protection smock this is normally reserved for inmates on suicide watch. He was once dealing with kid intercourse abuse fees involving two sufferers in Miami-Dade County.

Rashad Ahmad Rancher, of Florida City, gave the impression in entrance of Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge (*15*) Sigler, who ordered him to keep away from all touch with the 2 sufferers.

- Advertisement -

“The victim was allegedly 9 years old,” Sigler stated in courtroom as she reviewed one of the circumstances.

Siegler stated the opposite sufferer was once allegedly 15 years outdated. Records display Miami-Dade corrections officials were preserving Rancher since about 2:25 p.m., on Wednesday, on the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Rancher has two pending circumstances that prosecutors filed on Thursday. One is for lewd and lascivious molestation of a kid more youthful than 12 years outdated, and sexual battery with out a severe private damage. The different is a home violence case for the sexual battery of a minor through an grownup.

- Advertisement -

Rancher’s Miami-Dade felony file comprises arrests for housebreaking of an occupied living and cocaine ownership in 2002, housebreaking and cocaine and marijuana ownership in 2004, battery and promoting cocaine in 2005, battery in 2006, and cocaine and marijuana ownership in 2007.

Detectives requested any individual with information concerning the case to name Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.