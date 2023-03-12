Florida A&M extends scholarship offer to 11-year-old football and track star Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram

Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram nonetheless has six extra years till he graduates highschool, however he already has his first faculty football scholarship offer.

Ingram, 11, used to be named the “Fastest Kid on the Planet” at simply seven-years-old after running the 100-meter dash in 13.48 seconds. That broke the ESPN file for his age staff, and Ingram has additionally been clocked at 4.29 seconds within the 40-yard sprint, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.

On Monday, Florida A&M Director of Recruiting known as Ingram and introduced him a football scholarship. Ingram introduced the scholarship offer and posted a video of the telephone name on his Twitter account.

“What I’m going to do is offer you at FAMU” Rispress mentioned at the name. “Like I said, you got a long way to go. Keep taking care of those grades, keep working the way you’re working, and we’ll get you out to the spring game.”

Ingram performs for the Bay Area Jaguars in Tampa, Fla. and already has a large following on social media. Ingram has 637,000 followers on Instagram, 7,600 followers on Facebook, and 2,600 followers on Twitter.

If Ingram helps to keep posting absurd occasions at the track and discovering the tip zone at the football box, he’s going to have extra scholarship provides than he can rely by the point he graduates within the magnificence of 2029.