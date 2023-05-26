Flood Watch issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties

MIAMI – A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which can proceed until 10 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service has reported that this flood watch is because of over the top runoff from the heavy rainfall, which is able to building up water ranges and flood rivers, creeks, streams, and different low-lying and flood-prone spaces. Along with those areas, city spaces and puts with deficient drainage also are anticipated to witness flooding.

The newest climate stories point out that there shall be a large number of showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, which might proceed until early night time. The slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to result in heavy rainfall, the place some spaces of heavy rain may just see between one to a few inches of rainfall, with remoted quantities of 5 or extra inches conceivable.

Areas that won heavy rainfall previous this week face upper dangers. The further rainfall would possibly motive flooding to irritate in those spaces.

