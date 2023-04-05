FL Senate confirmations for higher ed officials: No appointees were there

Early Wednesday morning, a Senate committee took up confirmations for a dozen appointees for high-level university officials in Florida. Those top-tier positions must ultimately be confirmed by the full Senate. But Wednesday, none of the appointees showed up.

No one asked the appointees any questions because they weren’t there.

During the 2023 legislation session, lawmakers have been working through a swath of confirmations on appointees for government boards. For example, Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is up for his second confirmation and was present at a recent committee hearing. On Wednesday, Tim Cerio, CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, was in person at a committee meeting Wednesday this morning for his confirmation.

But the higher education appointees were different.

State Sen. Erin Grall, chair of the Education Postsecondary committee, asked the audience on Wednesday:

“Are any of the appointees in the audience? If so. Please come forward,” Grall said.

She looked up, paused and continued to move on after no one approached the podium.

The senators were going to vote on recommending confirmations all at once, but State Sen. Lauren Book, the Democratic Minority Leader from Broward County, said that she wanted the appointees at New College to have a separate vote. Grall agreed on that.

Then, the senators voted for all of the other appointees, except New College appointees.

New College, a public university of liberal arts in Sarasota, has been taken over by conservatives through Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointments, including Richard Corcoran, a former Florida House Speaker and former Education Commissioner, who is now the interim president.

Book said she was troubled by not being able to speak to the New College board appointees before the confirmation vote.

“This is an opportunity where when we are confirming individuals for these positions, we want to be able to talk to them, to have an opportunity to discuss their ideology,” Book said Wednesday. “I’m very troubled by not having the opportunity to talk to these candidates, particularly when it there has been such an uproar — it’s almost flying in the face of the very serious nature of confirmation within the Florida Senate.”

Chair Grall said that lawmakers had the opportunity to contact any of the appointees prior to the confirmation meetings. Grall is a Republican who represents counties in South Central Florida.

New College students, alumni, professors, and parents urged lawmakers to vote against the appointees Wednesday, with particular disdain for board of trustee appointee Christopher Rufo.

Conservative activist Rufo is largely credited for spearheading the campaign against critical race theory as a talking point for Republicans, according to the New York Times. The New College website says he’s senior fellow for the conservative Manhattan Institute, as well as writer and filmmaker.

Ben Wright, who is the parent of a current New College student, said that Rufo is the “prime reason” students are largely upset with the new conservative vision for the college.

“He (Rufo) is unqualified, undignified, ill-mannered, disrespectful and primarily self-interested,” Wright told senators Wednesday. “He is a provocateur who thrives on controversy and profits from division. He is a glorified YouTuber that has somehow captured a certain element of the zeitgeist and has self-promoted into certain orbits. In short, he’s a bomb thrower.”

Another notable appointee to the board is Matthew Spalding, a dean at the very conservative and private Hillsdale College based in Michigan. Members of DeSantis’s team have said that through the appointments, that they intend to shape New College into the “Hillsdale of the South.”

Since January, the more conservative board of trustee appointees have already made huge changes to the liberal arts college, including ousting the previous college president Patricia Okker and replaced her with Corcoran.

In addition, the board voted to eliminate the office overseeing any diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in February.

During public comments, Jessica Schilling, who got her bachelor’s degree in literature from New College said that:

“New College will suffer greatly under this new board of trustees who seem more focused on gaining public attention and financial benefit for themselves and their friends than they are focused on what is best for the students and the integrity and reputation of the college.”

At the meeting, no one in the audience spoke in favor of the New College appointees.

But Sen. Keith Perry in North Florida, argued that it is “absolutely necessary that we move in a different direction” with New College.

“We owe it to the students, we owe it to the taxpayers — this is a publicly funded school, this is not a private institution. This is a publicly funded school that has issues in its rankings,” he said.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a high-profile Democrat, met with a handful of New College students, faculty and staff at a public library in Sarasota County near the New College Campus Wednesday, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

“Newsom and DeSantis have exchanged barbs for years, dueling over their contrasting approaches to managing the pandemic and other issues,” the Herald-Tribune reported.