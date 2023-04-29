Five-star guard AJ Johnson decommits from Texas, signs with Illawarra Hawks of Australian NBL

After committing to Texas a very long time in the past and signing with them as a imaginable one-and-done lottery pick out within the 2024 NBA Draft, five-star Class of 2023 guard AJ Johnson has decommitted from the Longhorns and signed a deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian NBL. Johnson stated to 247Sports that he feels he prospers in a extra up and down machine the place he has extra freedom to play through really feel, one thing he discovered restricted within the faculty atmosphere, which is extra managed and curious about X’s and O’s. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from California, used to be rated fifteenth in his magnificence and is the top-ranked participant within the state. His determination used to be unexpected for a high-profile recruit.

Texas has confronted demanding situations in creating top-end skills, which may have been any other issue influencing Johnson’s determination for a qualified pursuit in other places. Five-star prospect Dillon Mitchell, who used to be a top-five participant in his magnificence, most effective projected as a past due first-rounder. Fellow five-star signee Arterio Morris in the similar magnificence not too long ago entered the switch portal. Even five-star 2020 signee Greg Brown used to be one-and-done and drafted within the center of the 2021 2d spherical.

Despite this, many peak possibilities proceed to stick in america to capitalize on alternatives to make stronger their identify, symbol, and likeness on the faculty degree, whilst others have opted to play in a foreign country or stateside in skilled venues that provide good fortune, such because the NBL, the G League Ignite, and Overtime Elite. Johnson is the primary American to sign up for the NBL’s Next Star program since LaMelo Ball in 2019-2020, the place he advanced prior to changing into the 3rd general pick out within the 2020 draft.

Texas had two five-star, top-15 commits for his or her 2023 magnificence: Johnson and top-10 prospect Ron Holland. Both comprised what used to be one of essentially the most star-studded 1-2 combinations of incoming novices within the game subsequent season. However, Holland now stands as UT’s most effective dedication of their 2023 magnificence.