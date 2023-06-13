Five bold NFL predictions for the rest of the offseason, plus Jaguars could temporarily wind up in Daytona





Welcome to the Monday version of the Pick Six e-newsletter! As at all times, here is your day-to-day reminder to inform your entire buddies to signal up for the e-newsletter. To get them signed up, all you must do is click on right here. Let’s get to the rundown. 1. Five bold predictions for the rest of the NFL offseasonWhen it involves NFL news, the heart of June is generally when issues begin to decelerate, however that may no longer occur this yr, as a result of there are nonetheless somewhat a couple of large issues that could occur between now and the get started of NFL coaching camps in July. For example, we could quickly see Dalvin Cook signal with any person. And let’s no longer overlook about DeAndre Hopkins, who’s going on a unfastened agent excursion this week with visits to Tennessee and perhaps New England (Bill Belichick mentioned Monday that he is no longer certain if Hopkins goes to seek advice from, however that is most likely simply Belichick enjoying thoughts video games). To assist us all determine how the rest of the offseason goes to damage down, we introduced in Tyler Sullivan to make some bold predictions. Sully took a glance into his crystal ball ultimate evening and listed below are 5 predictions he has for the rest of the offseason: 1. Dalvin Cook indicators with Dolphins. 2. Patriots land DeAndre Hopkins. 3. 49ers DON’T deal away Trey Lance. 4. Lions make business for Chase Young. 5. Kareem Hunt ends up with the Broncos. If you need the complete clarification for every prediction, then ensure that to take a look at Sully’s complete tale via clicking right here. 2. Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as a short lived homeLast week, the Jaguars unveiled a $1.4 billion plan to fully renovate their house stadium (TIAA Bank Field). The best downside with the plan is that the Jaguars may have to go away Jacksonville whilst the renovations are taking place. The facelift is anticipated to be so intensive that that the Jags will most likely have to go away TIAA Bank Field for up to 2 years as soon as the renovations get started. Nothing is about in stone but, however the Jags are these days mulling over their choices and it seems that that one of the ones choices could come with enjoying at DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY. Here’s a take a look at the entirety the crew is thinking about. Could Jags play in Daytona? Jaguars crew president Mark Lamping did not shoot down this concept when he used to be requested about it on Friday. “It would be an interesting solution, but would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure,” Lamping mentioned, in keeping with VenuesNow.com. “It can accommodate a big crowd. It would be a little wonky, but it’s worth considering. After the renovations (in 2016), it’s nice.”The speedway likes the concept. Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher mentioned his staff could be more than pleased to host the Jags. “As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential upcoming facility needs around our scheduled events.” The Jaguars can be assembly with Kelleher this week to formally talk about the chance. Daytona has hosted soccer video games prior to. The speedway in truth hosted more than one school soccer video games in 1974 and 1975. The speedway additionally lately underwent a $400 million renovation that used to be finished in 2016.Other choices for the Jags. If Daytona does not figure out, the Jaguars have two different choices in Florida, but even so Jacksonville. “The closest stadiums are in Gainesville and Orlando,” Lamping mentioned. “There could also be a temporary solution in Jacksonville, adding seats to the (city’s minor league) baseball stadium or the track stadium at the University of North Florida… Both options come with a big (retrofit) of $125 million.”The Jags most likely would not need to spend $125 million on a stadium that they are best going to make use of for one or two years, so the two choices in Jacksonville appear not going, leaving Orlando, Gainesville and Daytona on the desk. One thing more that could be thought to be is having the Jags play a couple of extra video games in London whilst their stadium is being renovated. The Jags are enjoying two consecutive video games there this yr, and ultimate month, Roger Goodell admitted that the NFL has tossed round the concept of sending the Jags to London for 3 instantly video games. If the Jags are not going to have a stadium for two years, then sending them over to London for a couple of additional video games all the way through the ones two seasons would appear to make some sense. If you might be questioning what the timeline is right here, the Jags have a couple of years to determine issues out. The crew first wishes to determine how the renovations can be financed. If that occurs rather quickly, then the paintings would get started following the 2025 season, in keeping with VenuesNow.com, which means that the Jags could be homeless once the 2026 season. 3. Second-year gamers primed for a breakout seasonThe 2d yr of an NFL participant’s profession is generally a pivotal one. If they confirmed promise all the way through their rookie yr, then groups need to see that lift over into Year 2. On the different hand, in the event that they struggled all the way through their rookie yr, then groups need to see some growth in Year 2.For maximum gamers, there is a lot using on Year 2, which is why Chris Trapasso determined to take a a take a look at a number of gamers going into the 2d yr of their profession who could have a breakout season. Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. “I expect Stingley to make more plays on the football — he only had five pass breakups in 2022 — because of his elite awareness and body control. Plus, he has mirroring talent well beyond his years, and Houston’s pass rush should be improved in 2023 given the addition of No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson. Huge leap forward ahead for Stingley. He’s too sticky in coverage.”Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore. “I am not quitting Skyy Moore after a disappointing rookie season… Moore should be settled into Patrick Mahomes’ attack, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman gone, Moore is in line for a huge uptick in opportunities in his second season.”Chargers: RB Isaiah Spiller. “Austin Ekeler didn’t get traded this offseason. But the second-best development for Spiller happened — the Chargers didn’t use a draft pick on the running back position. Spiller will become a reliable, between-the-tackles complement to Ekeler in Los Angeles’ new, Kellen Moore-led offense.”If you need to peer Trapasso’s complete listing, be sure you click on right here. 4. Twenty gamers who could develop into Pro Bowlers for the first time in 2023The Pro Bowl is not precisely the most enjoyable week in soccer, however getting voted to the Pro Bowl remains to be an honor for maximum gamers. With that in thoughts, Cody Benjamin determined to damage down each roster in the NFL over the weekend so he could resolve which gamers have the easiest likelihood of making the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2023. Here are 5 of the gamers on his listing (Note: We didn’t come with learners in this listing): QB Justin Fields (Bears). “He’s got a long way to go as a decision-maker throwing the ball, but he proved in 2022 he’s already got MVP-level rushing ability. Pair that with a competent supporting cast featuring a true No. 1 in D.J. Moore, and he could be one of the NFL’s top playmakers.”QB Brock Purdy (49ers). “His recovery from an elbow injury could complicate his availability, but provided he retains the support of 49ers brass once healthy, he’s set up to succeed in a Kyle Shanahan offense littered with playoff-ready weapons.”WR Calvin Ridley (Jaguars). “Ridley by no means earned a Pro Bowl nod in his 5 seasons with the Falcons, regardless that he did pass All-Pro for a…



