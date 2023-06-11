Five bold NFL predictions for remainder of offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook both find new homes in AFC





The main sessions of offseason roster-building have already come and long gone in the NFL, however there are nonetheless masses of recognizable names nonetheless lurking at the open marketplace. While groups are recently going via their offseason workout routines and opening up minicamps ahead of the summer time smash, GMs may just nonetheless glance to make tweaks to the roster ahead of everybody reconvenes for coaching camp. With that in thoughts, we've got a handful of bold predictions of what would possibly move down in the NFL between now and the beginning of the common season, which incorporates new homes for some of the high-profile loose brokers, one blockbuster industry, and one staff retaining on to 1 of its younger belongings. There were a number of breadcrumbs that link Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins. Upon his unencumber from the Minnesota Vikings, Cook, who’s a Miami local and performed highschool soccer at Miami Central, posted a photograph of himself on Instagram dancing at Hard Rock Stadium, the house of the Dolphins. The membership has additionally reportedly expressed passion in the 27-year-old, so there may just rather well be a wedding right here. While Miami does have a cluster of operating backs — together with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and rookie De’Von Achane — Cook would in an instant slot in as the highest canine in the backfield and sign up for an offense that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hopkins is reportedly set to talk over with New England subsequent week, firmly opening up the chance that he inks a deal to play underneath Bill Belichick. The Patriots desperately want some top-tier skill on the large receiver place, so Hopkins makes masses of sense from a soccer viewpoint. He additionally has familiarity with the membership’s offense underneath new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who he performed underneath after they had been both with the Houston Texans. In the ones six seasons, Hopkins AVERAGED more or less 96 catches, 1,300 yards receiving, and 8 touchdowns. Of direction, New England should not be expecting that stage of manufacturing, however Hopkins indisputably nonetheless has masses left in the tank. Belichick additionally has masses of affinity for the participant, announcing “he’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against” remaining season. From a Patriots viewpoint, pursuing Hopkins is sensible. With Hopkins taking a talk over with, he is a minimum of open to the chance of coming aboard. Trey Lance discovered himself in industry rumors this offseason, however I do not imagine the Niners will in truth pull the cause on a deal that sends the previous No. 3 select the door between now and Week 1. That is in large part because of Brock Purdy, the presumptive starter, coming off of offseason elbow surgical procedure. With him only recently being cleared the resume throwing, it does not make sense for the 49ers to transport off of Lance at the off probability that Purdy is not in a position to move for the beginning of the season. If he had been wholesome, that might alternate the calculus right here, however it is wiser for the staff to carry onto the asset as insurance coverage for Purdy than it’s to deal him for different items. Aaron Rodgers is now not in Green Bay, opening up the door for any individual to take the NFC North crown. To maximum observers, the Lions are the leaders in the clubhouse to turn out to be the following dominant staff in the department they usually grab the chance through proceeding to load up on protection and working for Commanders go rusher Chase Young. Washington declined to select up Young’s fifth-year choice previous this offseason, most likely spelling the top of his tenure with the franchise. When wholesome, Young is arguably a generational skill and confirmed all through his rookie season that he generally is a game-wrecker. That mentioned, accidents have confirmed to be a significant velocity bump in his occupation so far, which permits the Lions to swoop in and purchase low on any individual who may just lend a hand catapult the protection to some other stage if the whole thing works out. Young could be a really perfect go rusher to position reverse Aidan Hutchinson. Kareem Hunt will likely be most effective 28 years outdated by the point the common season begins, so he has masses left in the tank to lend a hand a franchise. Denver makes masses of sense as a conceivable touchdown spot with operating again Javonte Williams rebounding off of a torn ACL that he suffered remaining 12 months. Hunt may just come in and suppose the majority of the carries early in the 12 months and suppose a backup/alternate of tempo function each time Williams is wholesome sufficient to suppose extra of the workload The Broncos had been one of the groups reportedly related to Dalvin Cook this offseason, so in the event that they strike out on him Hunt could be a pleasing comfort prize. 