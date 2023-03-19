First MLS Goal for Dante Vanzeir Secures Three Points

Tolkin has recorded an lend a hand in back-to-back suits.

“His play was very sexy,” Struber mentioned of Tolkin’s cross.

The Chatham, NJ local has tallied seven occupation MLS assists.

“I didn’t know if he saw me, I’m sure he did,” Vanzeir mentioned. “It was a great cross. I was trying to think where he would cross it, and thank God it went in.”

Cristian Cásseres, Jr., who performed the ball to Tolkin, tallied his first lend a hand of the season and the 18th lend a hand of his MLS occupation. The Venezuelan midfielder has recorded seven assists in his final 10 MLS common season suits.

"This goal is going to be really important for him," Luquinhas mentioned, who additionally scored at the night time to degree the fit. "When I arrived here, I wanted to start scoring goals and these make myself more confident, so it's going to give confidence to Dante as well. And not just for Dante, but for the whole group."









