First Citizens to buy $72 billion in assets of failed Silicon Valley Bank, FDIC says

Silicon Valley Bank failed after a run at the financial institution.

First Citizens Bank will buy about $72 billion in assets from the failed Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stated.

Silicon Valley Bank, a regional lender with about $210 billion in assets, collapsed previous this month. The financial institution have been the sixteenth biggest financial institution in the rustic.

“Today’s transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion,” FDIC officers stated in a press release.

About $90 billion of Silicon Valley Bank’s assets will stay in receivership with the FDIC, the regulator stated.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this tale.