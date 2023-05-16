Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...
Florida

Firefighters save dog after house catches on fire in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Firefighters save dog after house catches on fire in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports


Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida rescued a puppy from a burning house alongside Southwest twenty second Avenue close to Frontage Road. However, sooner than saving the dog, they needed to paintings round downed energy strains that made the location much more unhealthy. Thankfully, they controlled to rescue the dog and it kind of feels to be k.

Unfortunately, no citizens had been provide in the house right through the time of the fire. As such, they now must discover a new position to stick.

- Advertisement -

This subject material, which firstly gave the impression in a 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. record, is secure by way of copyright. It might not be broadcast, written, revealed or redistributed with out permission from the rightful homeowners.

Stay up-to-date with the newest news by way of becoming a member of our Newsletter

Previous article
Taco Bell wants Taco John’s to give up ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark
Next article
Washington State Legislature passes Blake decision drug possession fix | Washington

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks