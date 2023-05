Orange County fire crews evacuated the Hyatt Regency Hotel on I-Drive Saturday after a fire started at the hotel, crews said.

- Advertisement -

According to a tweet, crews were at the hotel which is located at 9801 International Drive after a fire started in a planter box on the balcony of the 14th floor.

The hotel was evacuated while crews ventilated smoke from the structure.

- Advertisement -

There were no injuries.