Fire official: 11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire

DETROIT — About a dozen folks have been hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit’s west facet.

Twenty folks have been displaced and 11 folks suffered accidents together with smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris instructed The Detroit News.

The blaze used to be reported round 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building closely broken.

At least some sections of the building’s roof seemed to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a “total loss.”

The explanation for the fire used to be underneath investigation Friday morning.