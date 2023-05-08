Fire deep in gold mine in southern Peru kills 27 workers

A fireplace deep in a gold mine in southern Peru has killed 27 workers right through an in a single day shift

LIMA, Peru — A fireplace broke out deep in a gold mine in southern Peru and killed no less than 27 workers right through an in a single day shift, Peruvian government reported.

The Yanaquihua mining corporate stated in a remark that 175 workers have been safely evacuated after the twist of fate, which took place past due Friday or early Saturday. It stated the 27 useless labored for a contractor that specializes in mining.

Government officers stated the reason for the hearth was once beneath investigation. Some news studies stated initial investigations indicated an explosion may were spark off by way of a brief circuit in part of the mine about 100 meters (330 toes) beneath the outside.

Relatives of the sufferers have been introduced by way of buses to the mine in Yanaquihua in the Arequipa area, the place they have been briefed by way of safety brokers. Some sat in entrance of posters on the front to the mine to stay up for the our bodies in their family members.

Marcelina Aguirre stated her husband was once some of the useless. She stated he had advised her there have been dangers on the mine.

“We are very worried, very sad we are, to lose a husband, leaving two abandoned children,” she stated.

The Public Ministry of Arequipa’s Fiscal District stated investigators have been operating to elucidate what took place. “During the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office will determine the cause of the tragic event and the responsibilities of those involved,” its remark stated.