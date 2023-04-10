Fire damages Massachusetts church after Easter services

A hearth broke out at a Massachusetts church now not lengthy after Easter services, with greater than 100 firefighters running to avoid wasting the 114-year-old construction

A hearth broke out at a Massachusetts church now not lengthy after Easter services, with greater than 100 firefighters running to avoid wasting the 114-year-old construction.

The fireplace began at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Firefighters from 18 engine firms and 8 ladder firms replied, Acting Fire Chief Tom Cahill stated.

Part of the roof collapsed, however the primary construction and the steeple had been nonetheless status. Video of the multi-alarm fireplace confirmed heavy smoke coming from the steeple.

No accidents were reported. The explanation for the fireplace used to be below investigation.

It wasn’t right away transparent when the final services had ended on the church.

The Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor, stated the construction used to be empty on the time. He known as fireplace “heartbreaking.”

“It is a place that is loved by the community,” Lutjohann instructed WHDH-TV. “There’s a sign in front of the building, a banner that we’ve put up there, ever since COVID, during the season of Easter, which says, ‘We will rise.’ And we will.”