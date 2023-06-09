Fire code amendment process aims to protect pets at boarding facilities

City Council voted this week to start the process of increasing minimum fire safety standards at pet boarding facilities.

Item 42 on Thursday’s agenda initiates a set of amendments to the Land Development Code to “provide minimum fire safety standards for facilities housing or holding animals on a 24-hour basis,” the resolution reads.

The proposed changes stem from a deadly 2021 fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort, a boarding facility in Georgetown. The fire killed at least 75 dogs at the facility, which did not have smoke detectors, heat detectors or a fire suppression system. Fifty-nine families lost pets in the blaze.

“At the time of the fire, no Central Texas city had safety requirements relating to fire detection, suppression, and staffing specifically for facilities housing or holding animals, nor does state law address any such requirements,” the resolution reads.

In response, Georgetown City Council approved fire code changes requiring all animal-care facilities to install fire alarms and additional fire protection measures in newly constructed facilities. Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said the changes made Georgetown “one of the safest” places in the nation to board a pet.

By state law, changes to the fire code require notice to the public. The Austin changes will go before the Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals and then back to Council for a public hearing and potential approval.

“My staff have already drafted code changes based on those passed in other cities and will continue to work with city staff, our co-sponsors and advocates to ensure that any facilities housing pets on a 24-hour basis have fire detection, alarm and fire suppression systems,” Council Member Chito Vela, the item’s sponsor, said at a Thursday morning news conference.

“We believe that closing this alarming loophole demonstrates Austin’s commitment to animal well-being and safety and frankly is just common sense,” Vela said.

Vela called the Georgetown fire a preventable tragedy. While the model international fire code bases some of its requirements on the number of occupants, he said, it categorizes pets as property.

“That may be legally correct, but I know that most of us think of our animal companions as much more than just a piece of furniture or a TV,” Vela said. “Understandably, most owners trust that the law would protect the lives of all family members and would be shocked to learn that the facilities they entrust their pets to are not required to have common fire safety equipment.”

