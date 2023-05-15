Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

New Zealand’s prime minister says an in a single day hearth at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six other folks

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An in a single day hearth at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six other folks, the prime minister stated Tuesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins informed the AM morning news program that he understands that six other folks had been showed useless within the hearth in Wellington, and that there are possibly to be extra. Police stated they don’t but have a precise rely of the quantity useless, even if they imagine it’s fewer than 10 other folks.

Emergency services and products have been referred to as to the Loafers Lodge hostel about 12:30 a.m.

Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt stated 52 other folks had been accounted for, however {that a} quantity nonetheless remained unaccounted for.

“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt informed journalists.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Police said the cause of the fire remained unexplained, and they would be investigating alongside fire and emergency officials.

Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an reasonably priced position for other folks to stick whilst they’re within the capital, whether or not on industry or desiring to talk over with the within sight Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being to be had long run.