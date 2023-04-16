Finding the Pentagon Leak Suspect

The murky virtual path began with 4 pieces posted to Russian channels on the messaging app Telegram, every consisting of {a photograph} of a categorized U.S. intelligence document. Aric Toler, a contract reporter who works with us, spotted that a number of an identical paperwork had additionally been posted in different places and figured that the authentic supply of the leaks needed to be someplace rather than Telegram. But he couldn’t to find it.
“I looked and looked,” Aric stated.
Then a tip got here in. Somebody messaged him announcing that an identical subject material had seemed on the chat app Discord, in a channel devoted to maps for the online game Minecraft. Aric discovered 10 paperwork there and contacted the host.
The host insisted that he used to be no longer the leaker and sounded terrified. Like a large number of the folks Aric encountered all over the seek, the host additionally looked to be a youngster. He defined that he had gotten the paperwork from a talk team referred to as wow_mao on Discord. There, a person named Lucca had posted greater than 100 pictures of leaked paperwork.
Aric then started livetweeting his analysis procedure, and folks despatched him personal messages. He in the end discovered that Lucca used to be a part of some other chat team — referred to as Thug Shaker Central — the place masses of paperwork perceived to were uploaded. But Thug Shaker Central had vanished, deleted by means of its customers when the leaks turned into public.
At this level, a former member of Thug Shaker with the person title Vakhi contacted Aric. Lucca used to be no longer the authentic leaker, stated Vakhi, who’s 17 years previous. Somebody referred to as O.G. used to be.
The granite clue
Two different Visual Investigations journalists — Christiaan Triebert and Malachy Browne — joined the effort at this level. Working with Aric, they heard from Vakhi that O.G. had began posting the paperwork to Thug Shaker final fall. O.G. labored at an army facility, Vakhi stated, and the two of them had performed video video games in combination.
The seek used to be on for O.G.“Thug Shaker was gone, and his fellow gamers refused to identify O.G., but we had enough information to home in on who he might be,” Malachy stated. “We looked at the games he played online, who he played them with and connected those dots.”
On Steam, an app that sells video video games and the place customers hook up with different gamers, the journalists seemed for Vakhi’s account and for the folks to whom he used to be connected. Aric used a specialised website that scrapes and indexes Steam person information, permitting him to look person names that had been related to Vakhi and his contacts. The group figured that one in all the individuals who had interacted with Vakhi may were O.G.
The journalists discovered a such particular person, with the authentic person title of jackdjdtex. On the account, they discovered a screenshot from a online game figuring out a participant as J Teixeira.
The journalists then scoured Flickr, Instagram and different portions of the internet for this thriller particular person. They discovered one photograph of a Jack Teixeira in an army uniform, some other of him smiling in the woods and some other of him in the kitchen of his youth house — status close to a brown-and-white-speckled granite countertop.
On Wednesday, Christiaan and Malachy spoke to some other Discord member who had downloaded a brand new trove of 27 images of leaked paperwork. In a few of them, Christiaan and some other member of our group, Riley Mellen, spotted that the floor on which the paperwork had been sitting after they had been photographed. It used to be a brown-and-white kitchen countertop.
On Thursday, Haley Willis, some other member of our group, and two colleagues arrived earlier than crack of dawn at the Teixeira house in North Dighton, Mass. “We saw who we believe might have been Jack driving into the driveway,” she stated. “He saw us, we saw him and his car froze for a second in the driveway.”
They approached the space. Jack’s stepfather, Thomas Dufault, a retired Air Force grasp sergeant, used to be there. Haley requested him if she may just discuss to Jack. “He’s not going to communicate with anybody except an attorney at this point,” the stepfather stated. Soon, a airplane turned around overhead. It used to be transparent the government had been already directly to him.
Back in New York, we revealed our investigation. Later that morning, a SWAT group arrived at the space in Massachusetts.
FROM OPINION
“King Lear” is a critique of the gerontocracy, Maureen Dowd writes. In Washington, Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch play growing old kings.
When true crime stretches the fact, it leaves sufferers and survivors in the back of, Sarah Weinman argues.
The Sunday query: Was Biden in charge for the fall of Kabul?
The Biden management’s assessment of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan most commonly pointed palms at his predecessor. It’s a document of fake history, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board writes, portraying Biden’s disastrous selections as triumphs. But the ones possible choices had been better than the alternatives, The Chicago Tribune’s Daniel DePetris argues.
What must I learn subsequent? The books editors at The Times listen that query so much. And right here’s their resolution: 12 books you must be studying at this time. The solutions come with a literary mystery, a gnarly piece of horror, a captivating historic novel, a lavish delusion and a real-life “Succession.”
Brittney Griner: The basketball megastar is writing a memoir about her detention in Russia.
By the Book: The historic novelist Charles Frazier thinks the classics are higher later in existence.
Our editors’ alternatives: “Enter Ghost,” about one lady’s restoration from a breakup, and 8 different books.
Times easiest dealers: A brand new access on the youngsters’s image e book record includes a cheerleading hen that reinforces readers’ vanity in “Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!”