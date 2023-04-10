Fight summer heatwave: 5 foods to reduce body heat

The temperature reached a record-breaking 49.2 degrees Celsius in parts of the capital city New Delhi, during a severe heatwave that swept over northern India last year. As a result, officials even issued a health advisory, particularly for the most vulnerable such as young children, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic illnesses. Now that summer is back, the heat can be exhausting and dehydrating for your body. This means it’s time to look for foods to reduce body heat in order to stay calm and cool.

Keeping your body cool from the inside and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated are the best ways to beat the heat! Health Shots spoke to Anjana B Nair, Consultant Dietitian, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout Bengaluru, to find out some healthy summer foods to bring down the level of body heat.

Nair says, “As temperature rises to unbearable levels, taking preventive measures is crucial to protect yourself from the extreme heat and adverse effects of heat. If you don’t do that, heat stress or hyperthermia, a condition where the body’s temperature is unhealthily high, may arise from dehydration and prolonged exposure to hot weather. Add these foods to your summertime diet to help you cope with the heat.”

Foods and drinks to reduce body heat

To know how to handle summer heat, here are 5 cooling foods and drinks.

1. Coconut water

Coconut water, better known as nariyal paani, is the most healthy summer drink. It is a great substitute for reviving and refreshing the body. Coconut water can help you beat the summer heat since it is packed with natural electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that rehydrate the body and shield it against illnesses. What else? It can promote better digestion as well!

2. Buttermilk

Drinking buttermilk helps cool down the body, improves metabolism and provides relief from gut issues that may be triggered due to the weather. Buttermilk is a beverage that is rich in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals which restore the normal temperature of the body. Moreover, it can keep your hydration levels in check.

3. Cucumbers

In addition to its high water content, cucumbers are also a good source of fiber, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc. These nutrients help prevent constipation, remove toxins from the body, and keep you hydrated during the hot summer months. So, to regain your energy levels whenever you feel tired, enjoy cucumbers.

4. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and limes are just a few examples of citrus fruits that are a fantastic source of water and vitamin C during hot weather. They may aid in lowering body temperature and restoring energy levels. Moreover, vitamin C is a great nutrient to combat skin problems caused by hot temperatures.

5. Watermelon

The ideal summer fruit, watermelon is composed of around 90 per cent water and is high in antioxidants, vitamins A, B6, and C, potassium, and amino acids which can help the body stay cool. Watermelon can also better care for your joints, and naturally, hydrate your body.

Takeaway

During the summer season, the human body requires more water than usual so to maintain high water intake and normal body temperature, staying hydrated and adding foods with high water content in your diet is required to help get through the scorching summer.