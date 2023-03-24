Fiery Maryland tanker crash injures driver, closes lanes

Officials in Maryland say a fiery crash involving a tanker truck filled with gasoline in brief close down the Interstate 795 freeway the place it meets the Baltimore Beltway on Friday morning

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A fiery crash involving a tanker truck filled with gasoline in brief close down the Interstate 795 freeway the place it meets the Baltimore Beltway on Friday morning, injuring the motive force and sending up a plume smoke that may be noticed for miles, consistent with officers and news stories.

The crash took place round 6 a.m., consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation. News shops posted pictures and video from the scene appearing flames alongside the roadway and darkish smoke billowing into the sky.

The driving force was once taken to University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for remedy, Maryland State Police tweeted. No different accidents had been reported. He was once in critical situation, Baltimore County Government stated in a commentary.

The crash first of all close down all lanes of the freeway, however southbound lanes opened in a while prior to 8 a.m. and the hearth was once extinguished by means of 9 a.m., officers stated. The 8,500-gallon tanker truck was once hauling heating oil and firefighters and crews from the Maryland Department of the Environment labored to get well any gasoline that didn’t burn away, government stated. The company reported no environmental have an effect on because of a success containment of the gasoline, the county’s commentary stated.

The reason for the crash stays below investigation by means of state police and motorists had been instructed to steer clear of the realm.