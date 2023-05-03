Feuding Mexican cartels block roads near U.S. border

In the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, which sits throughout from Brownsville, Texas, there have been temporary highway blockages on Tuesday because of ongoing feuds between rival drug cartels. In one incident, gunmen pressured middle-school scholars off a faculty bus and used the automobile as a barricade. However, officers ensured that all of the kids have been unhurt, and the roads have been briefly cleared. Furthermore, they claimed {that a} reported dying previous that day used to be now not related to the blockades.

The violence took place in a few dozen issues around the town, and the cartels carjacked cars and parked them around the roadways to block site visitors. As a end result, the government referred to as within the army, who deployed round 700 troops and two helicopters to quash the violence.

According to officers within the northern state of Tamaulipas, the blockages stemmed from battles between two rival drug cartels. Although the Gulf cartel has lengthy ruled Matamoros, it has splintered into warring factions, with one reportedly allied with the Jalisco cartel.

The state police leader, Sergio Hernando Chávez, knowledgeable the native media that “there was a confrontation between rival organized crime groups.” He additionally mentioned that all of the kids aboard the hijacked bus have been unhurt.

On Monday, in the similar house, the police arrested a most sensible lieutenant of the violent Metros faction of the Gulf cartel, who used to be incriminated in 23 assaults on police and 9 towards army staff.