Fentanyl pill mill bill headed to Inslee’s desk | Washington

(The Center Square) – A bill to crack down on fentanyl pill production has cleared the Washington Legislature by unanimous votes of both chambers and is on its way to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1209, “An act restricting the possession, purchase, delivery, and sale of certain equipment used to illegally process controlled substances,” cleared the state House on March 7 by a vote of 95-0. It cleared the Senate 48-0 Friday and Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins signed the bill Monday.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office did not indicate that he would sign the bill when asked about it Wednesday but did have some positive words to say for the effort.

“As a general matter we don’t speculate about bill action, but recognize this bill intends to help address a dire health and safety issue,” Inslee’s Executive Director of Communications Jaime Smith said via email “Once the bill is delivered to our office the governor will have five days to act on it.”

The number of drug overdose deaths has risen in Washington in recent years, as previously reported by The Center Square. In King County in 2019, for instance, there were 422 drug overdose deaths. By 2022, that number had reached 1,033, with roughly 70% of them attributed to fentanyl. Three months into 2023, there had been almost 300 drug overdose deaths.

- Advertisement -

Through the use of a tableting or encapsulation machine, fentanyl pills can be produced at a rate of 30-50 a minute and 3,000 an hour. In some cases, the pills are rainbow-colored, which police warn make them appealing to children. In August 2022, a child overdosed after partially consuming a fentanyl pill in a Tacoma park. He was saved when a police officer gave him Narcan to counteract the drug’s effects.

If enacted, HB 1209 would make it a Class C felony for a person to misuse, sell, buy, or use those machines for the purposes of producing illegal drugs.

TJ Martinell contributed to this report.