Fentanyl fuels string of deadly weekend overdoses in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A chain of suspected drug overdoses left no less than 8 other folks useless over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, in keeping with town’s police bureau.

Six of the deaths have been most probably associated with fentanyl, a potent artificial opioid. Several of those that died believed they have been the use of cocaine, when it used to be in reality fentanyl or a combination of the 2 elements, town’s police bureau mentioned in a news unencumber.

“Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the discharge mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The deaths took place between early Friday morning and overdue Saturday afternoon. They’re being investigated by way of the Portland Police Bureau’s narcotics and arranged crime unit.

Like many states across the nation, Oregon in contemporary years has grappled with a surge in opioid overdose deaths fueled by way of fentanyl, a extremely addictive and probably deadly drug.

Fentanyl used to be advanced to regard intense ache from diseases like most cancers. Use of fentanyl, an impressive artificial opioid this is reasonable to supply and is regularly offered as is or laced in different medication, has exploded. Because it’s 50 instances stronger than heroin, even a small dose can also be deadly.

- Advertisement -

It has briefly turn into the deadliest drug in the country, in keeping with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Two-thirds of the 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 have been attributed to artificial opioids like fentanyl, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned.

In Multnomah County, house to Portland, greater than 60% of the county’s 271 opioid overdoses in 2021 concerned fentanyl, in keeping with the Tri-County Opioid Safety Coalition.

That yr, fentanyl additionally contributed to a report quantity of homeless deaths in Portland. Compared with 2020, the quantity of homeless deaths involving fentanyl jumped greater than eightfold, from 4 to 36, in keeping with a Multnomah County record launched in February.

- Advertisement -

Statewide, the quantity of deadly and accidental overdoses involving fentanyl greater than doubled from 2020 to 2021, from 226 deaths to 508, in keeping with the Oregon Health Authority. Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been the commonest medication in overdose deaths in 2021, the company discovered.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide provider program that puts newshounds in native newsrooms to record on undercovered problems.